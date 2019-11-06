Art and entrepreneurship for kids

Main Stage will host a free workshop for young artists from 3:30-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The workshop will instruct how to create works to sell during the Meet the Makers art show and sale the last weekend of November.

The Meet the Makers show began last year and gave the public an opportunity to shop for affordable art works as unique holiday gifts. A variety of local artists brought wares to the show, selecting items in a shopper’s price range. Shoppers also had the chance to visit with the artists in a welcoming environment.

The Meet the Makers show serves as a fundraiser as each vendor donates 30 percent of sales to Main Stage. In addition to the financial support, this event also encourages kids to unleash their creativity. All supplies are furnished by Main Stage and volunteers, but organizers need to know how many young artists to expect. Kids can register with an email to catyod@gmail.com, and anyone with questions can also write to that address. Valerie Damon and Cathrin Yoder are the instructors.

Valerie will also ask the kids to help her create a costume for a hollow tree stump two feet in diameter, as a holiday elf. The elf will decorate the front window of Main Stage, which is located on North Main, a little north of the Grand Central Hotel. This venue has helped to support youth and adult theater, as well as providing resources to local artists.