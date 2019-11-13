Arrests made in assaults

Arrests have been made in three assault cases in Eureka Springs. In the most recent case, Kenny Alan Doke, 44, was arrested outside the Carroll House Apartments on Pivot Rock Road and charged with attacking and robbing Zamarath “Zam” Thoth at the apartments on October 24.

According to a Eureka Springs Police Department report, the two men argued after Doke accused Thoth of stealing methamphetamine. Thoth, a street magician who sells balloon art at Basin Park, denied stealing the meth. Thoth said he was hit four times in the head by Doke. The report indicated Thoth had broken bones, other injuries and loss of teeth. Thoth was transferred to a hospital in Springfield, Mo., for treatment, and is now back selling balloons in the park.

The report also indicated that Doke, who was identified as living at Dairy Hollow, is accused of stealing Thoth’s possession including a magic hat he wears when selling balloons at the park.

In an assault on two people in the parking lot outside of Chelsea’s August 4, Chad Jason Jones turned himself in on October 4 where he allegedly attacked Rachel E. Penney and her boyfriend, Mark Mitchell Nelson. Police reports indicated Nelson was attacked from behind after going to check on Penney in the parking lot. Nelson said after he had been knocked down, he saw Jones reach to pull Penney out of the truck and hit her several times in the back of the head. Both were treated by EMS and transported to the Eureka Springs Hospital for treatment.

Two other assaults, both on Pine Street, have not been solved. On June 25, Jay Wilks reported being assaulted from behind by someone he didn’t see near Wilks’ home on Pine Street. In the second incident, a resident reported being hit from behind when she went out to her car at about 10:35 p.m. October 12. Both went to the hospital with head wounds that required stitches.

Police Chief Brian Young said that police have been doing extra patrols since the second Pine Street assault, but residents said they had not seen police cars or patrolmen on Pine Street. The bottom of Pine intersects with Spring St. and police do patrol Spring St.

“I apologize to the public if they are not seeing the officers, but they are in the area all the time,” Young said.

Young said that if local residents or employees of local businesses have a concern, they should call police and request a visit.

“All they have to do is ask,” Young said. “We are happy to accommodate them. I have heard there has been several rumors going around. They are rumors. There is no crime spree and there is no evidence of any hate crimes.”

Eureka Springs Police are also still investigating a burglary of the Grotto Restaurant on Oct. 11. “Currently detectives are working with the owners in identifying suspects,” Young said.