Arkansas updates some Covid-19 mandates

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Feb. 26 that some Covid-19 public health mandates that carry fines and other penalties for violations have been changed to guidelines.

Masks are still required indoors when unable to maintain six-foot distance, including before being served food and drinks at a bar or restaurant. The mask mandate remains in effect until the end of March when it will be re-evaluated. But hours of operation and other capacity restrictions for restaurants bars, gyms, salons and indoor and outdoor venues are relaxed and there are no longer penalties for non-compliance.

Mayor Butch Berry, in a press release March 1, said it is still important to follow the guidelines.

“Compliance with the guidelines provides legal liability protection for the business,” Berry said. “Businesses are strongly encouraged to continue their compliance with the health and safety guidelines to qualify for protection under the governor’s directive. While this is very encouraging news on the case number trends and preparation for re-opening fronts, it is not the time to relax or get complacent. In fact, it means we should remain hyper vigilant and keep the public health and safety as our top priority.”

Berry predicted that, as the state slowly reopens, there will be increased visitation to Eureka Springs.

“We also know our residents and visitors want to know that they are safe and that we are taking every precaution to prevent them from being at risk of getting or spreading Covid-19 or any of the new variations of the virus,” Berry said. “Therefore, I am keeping the moratorium on permits, parades, festivals, gatherings on public property as planned through June 2021.”

Berry said he based his decision on the following:

Eureka Springs is not like any other city in the state. The city doesn’t have long stretches of flat streets or blocks to safely distance people. It still is not safe or wise to invite large crowds to gather in small areas that cannot be controlled appropriately per health and safety guidelines.

The governor’s intent is to help struggling businesses. This past year showed that large events were not the reason many travelers came to Eureka Springs. “Visitors came because they were looking for a unique experience with plenty of outdoor activities, great food, great shopping and because we lived up to our promise to do whatever we could to keep them safe,” he said. “That’s still the experience they are looking for and that mindset will probably last well into this year and perhaps into next year.”

Berry said this does not prevent private businesses and individuals from doing events. However, events with more than 100 participants will require a permit from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Some restaurants and hotels are taking a cautious approach to relaxing restrictions, including allowing 100 percent occupancy at restaurants.

“Our hotels are using this opportunity to review our protocols,” Jack Moyer, general manager of Crescent and Basin Park Hotel said. “We are reviewing expanded capacity in the restaurant and for weddings, yet will remain with a mandatory mask requirement through March 31 and longer for areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.”

Britt Evans, co-owner of Local Flavor and Aquarius Taqueria, said he felt removing penalties and changing from mandates to guidelines could lead to unsafe conditions.

“We are staying our course at one third seating,” Evans said. “We are staying with masks and gloves until we get better, more accurate information. We are, number one, trying to keep our patrons and employees safe and still be able to be open.”

Chief Rodney Slane, co-owner of the Grotto Wood-Fired Grill and Wine Cave and Sauced Barbeque & Brews, said while there is excitement about the potential for more business, it is scary to think about opening back up completely after being restricted for so long.

“Most of all, I’m excited for businesses to return to making a profit,” Slane said. “The hospitality industry has had to endure some of the worst restrictions during this pandemic. Many businesses have had to close their doors. Then you have the lucky ones that pivoted quickly spending their last few dollars to survive. Most of us have felt the hospitality industry was left to teach and enforce what has been totally unenforceable. In a way I feel the hospitality industry has been forgotten in this madness and held hostage. We were made to change week-to-month and now here we are at a year and, poof, it’s back to normal? I’m not sure how to feel about the governor’s timeline at this moment.”

Slane said their businesses will continue to have employees wearing masks. While he is hopeful about a better season coming up, he is concerned that we could fall back into “the Covid fog” again.

Hutchinson has retained a mandate for quarantine and isolation for infected workers and more guideline flexibility is being granted to local school districts to schedule events.

The governor and the Arkansas Department of Health have established thresholds for Covid-19 positivity testing rates and cases to determine whether more restrictions could be relaxed after March 31 or if they should be extended, revised or returned to mandates.