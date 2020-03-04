Aria up for this?

Eureka Springs Opera Guild will hold its annual meeting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 in the Conservatory of the Crescent Hotel. It’s a perfect time for members to renew membership and others to join this group. The Guild provides opportunities to get to know students in the Opera in the Ozarks and for $15 a year; members can provide student transportation to opera productions and events. Ariel Downs, an Opera in the Ozarks alumna who is pursuing her Doctorate at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, will provide entertainment.

