Are butterflies flying flowers?

A number of different free, nature-based activities are planned Saturday, April 24 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway, to celebrate Earth Day.

Mayor Butch Berry will give opening remarks at the gym shortly after 11 a.m. followed by a performance by Native American flutist John Two-Hawks.

Scott Miskiel, interim director of Eureka Springs Parks, will be presenting “Monarch Madness” providing information about native plants that help provide food for monarch butterflies. The program fits well with the mayor’s new initiative on saving the monarch.

Carnegie Library Director April Griffith will be doing a story time presentation for children.

Bear Creek Nursery and the Master Naturalists will provide an activity “Old School Park Plant and Play in the Soil.” Eureka Springs High School art instructor Jessica Cummings and students in the Eureka Springs Art Club will be presenting the Old School Park Mural Paint.

There will be tours of the Community Greenhouse, play in the gymnasium, and lunch at Carmen’s Tacos food truck with specials for members of the community center.

“We are very excited about the event,” Cat Luna, activities director, said. “It is a great opportunity to show the partnerships we have throughout the community and the importance of preserving the environment. There will be a diverse group of cool organizations. It is meant to be a walk-through environment. People can float through the different activities allowing people to space out and have social distance. Most of the events are outside, but people can come in and tour the gym, too, which has new, energy efficient LED lighting.”

Luna said the atmosphere will be festival-like with multiple things happening simultaneously. Spend your time on whatever activity grabs you. “Please come and enjoy all the fun,” she said.

The community center has remained open during the pandemic, and Luna said people have been able to stay safe with social distancing and masks when distancing is not possible.

“Even if you are fully vaccinated, we urge you to wear a mask and stay back a little,” Luna said. “Respect people who have not been able or have chosen not to get vaccinated. It keeps everyone safe and makes it a pleasant time for all of us.”