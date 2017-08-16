Appeal for clarification denied

Public Works Director Dwayne Allen told council August 14 that the city has weight limits in place to protect roads from excessive wear from extra heavy loads passing through. Allen said Matthew Martin of R&R Dirtworks had applied for a permit to take his loads down Passion Play Road, but Martin would not accept requirements and obligations on the permit he considered vague or unavailable.

Allen said he had given Martin permission to leave with his loads onto US 62 because he does not want to put him out of business. Allen gets a bond from truckers who use city roads – the heavier the load, the larger the bond. He explained he knows when Martin or anyone else will be using a particular road because they get a permit, and a permit is not granted until the applicant accepts responsibility. When a job is over, Allen checks the road for damage.

Martin told council all he wanted was more information, more specifications, so he understands what he is signing before he signs. He claimed he has tried to get these answers to no avail.

City Attorney Tim Weaver held up Martin’s application and asked, “Is this job complete?” It was determined it was, so Weaver told council, “If it’s done, there’s no reason to act on the permit. This is an appeal for denial of a specific application. If he brings one that is not completed, you can discuss it.”

Alderman Terry McClung moved to approve Martin’s appeal, and the vote was 4-1 to deny, Peg Adamson voting to approve.