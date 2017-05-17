App moves to contract stage

Director Mike Maloney distributed draft copies of an Application Development Agreement at the May 10 meeting outlining an understanding between the CAPC and developer Chip Ford regarding design and distribution of a mobile app with information and history about Eureka Springs.

Ford had requested $20,000, but commissioner David Mitchell suggested the CAPC offer $19,500 to avoid “extraneous issues.”

Commissioner Terry McClung suggested they approve the draft to get the process started, and vote was unanimous to approve the document and authorize Maloney to enter into negotiations with Ford.