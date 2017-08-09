Another artist joins the roster

Multi-media artist Barbara Kennedy has joined as permanent member of The Eureka Fine Art Gallery. Kennedy is best known for her signature floral paintings and will be the featured artist for August. She will be on hand to greet friends, visitors, and patrons during the Eureka Springs Second Saturday Gallery Stroll this Saturday, August 12 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Local woodworker, Les Brandt will be the featured three-dimensional artist for the month and will have many of his wood-turned bowls and vases on display.

The Morning News Brought to You by The Blackbird Gazette – Barbara Kennedy