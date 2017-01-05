Ann C. Chouinard of Eureka Springs, Ark., was born January 16, 1928 in Chicopee, Mass., daughter of A. Jerry Roberts and Caroline (Trela) Roberts. She departed this life Saturday, December 31, 2016 peacefully in her home surrounded by her family and caregiver, Dee Dee Tapia, of Eureka Springs, and Father Joseph of Saint Anne’s and Saint Elizabeth’s Church giving last rites.

On September 25, 1950 she was united in marriage with Rene J. Chouinard, who survives her of their home. She is also survived by her children; daughter, Debra Ivaldi and husband, Albert, of East Hartford, Conn.; daughter, Linda Dudiak and husband, Joe, of Clayton, New York; daughter, Lisa Carcio, and husband, Robert, of Farmington, Conn.; son, Andre Chouinard and wife, Gertrud, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; brother, Donald Roberts and wife, Eileen, of Lynbrook, N.Y.; sister, Kathleen Carriere, and husband, Ernie, of Chicopee, Mass.; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and one sister.

No services are scheduled at this time.