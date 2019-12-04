Animal welfare gets council attention

Council approved Animal Care Ord. 2290 amendment on Nov. 25, declaring that the welfare of animals is a city-wide concern. The city will prohibit the confinement of animals at a location not occupied by a human on a regular daily basis. Fines were set at amounts not less than $50 and not more than $500 plus court costs for each violation. Alderman Terry McClung was opposed.

Stronger spay and neuter laws were discussed regarding felines within city limits to reduce the number of feral cats.

Zoning change approved

After approval from the Planning Commission, council unanimously approved Ord. 2291 to amend the zoning of 187 Huntsville Rd. from R-2 (contemporary residential) to C-2 (contemporary commercial) as requested by the property owner.