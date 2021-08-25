Ambulance District to buy chest compressors, defibrillators

When the Western Carroll County Ambulance District met August 17, the first item on the agenda was the financial report, with commissioner Al Selleck saying that the budget is fluid, and if Alliance is not going to provide training this year, the $12,000 budgeted for training could be used for equipment or other supplies.

Commissioners mentioned that the radio system needs to be upgraded but will take a while as funding from the state will be needed. There is a statewide effort underway to re-configure 911 call allocation, then radio relaying those calls in a more efficient manner to keep up with changing demographics.

The Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) report followed, and the number and types of emergencies were discussed, as were response times, which ranged from six and-a-half to eight minutes, depending on the area. Some calls involve people stranded or in need of help on boats.

The Alliance report was next, and according to commissioner Chryl Hoyt, it comprises a representative from each of the volunteer fire departments from the Western District. They review District budget items with commissioners, and ESFD provides the bulk of the EMR training.

Online training is being considered to meet the need for EMR certification and re-certification hours this year. The number of hours required and individuals requiring training were discussed. Commissioner Connie Deaton then asked about the status of the Lucas Device.

ESFD Chief Nick Samac said he is “a fan of” the Lucas device, a sentiment echoed by commissioners. Arguments in favor of purchasing additional Lucas devices were that Lucas is accepted as state-of-the-art in the emergency care of those in cardiac arrest, delivering sustained and standardized chest compressions non-stop and uniformly, with a significant advantage assuring proper compression without the need to stop to switch out individuals.

Time between discovery of a person in cardiac arrest to arrival at the hospital can be 20 minutes or more, and ability to maintain adequate compressions is considered significant in terms of survival. Lucas is portable and, unlike manual chest compression, can be used on boats and can travel with a patient on a helicopter.

Commissioner Richard Hervieux said that Inspiration Point will buy one of the units itself if the district will agree to purchase at least one other unit. Commissioner Chris Ledeker said that Holiday Island has a unit and does not need another. ESFD also has the device. Deaton moved to table the issue until the next meeting, and that passed, but September renewed discussion, and commissioners agreed to purchase four devices for $15,000 each, two for Grassy Knob, and one each for Inspiration Point and rural Eureka Springs.

A discussion ensued regarding Automated External Defibrillators. Deaton said she favors the purchase of those devices “because they work.” A motion to purchase four AEDs, $1882 each, was made by Hervieux and passed.

New business included consideration of renewal of the ESFD contract. It is anticipated that the contract will be renewed, and Samac expressed enthusiasm for renewal and continued work with the WCCAD.