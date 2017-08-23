Ambulance district promoting CPR classes

During the August 15 Western Carroll County Ambulance District meeting, chair of the EMR Alliance Lynn Palmer discussed trainings attended by local EMRs, and commented a request came in from the public for more frequent CPR classes at the Eureka Springs Fire Department. One recent class had only four people enrolled.

Fire Chief Nick Samac said his staff currently conducts a rotating series of CPR/First Aid classes on the third Saturday of every month. Topics in the rotation are Heartsaver/First Aid classes for healthcare providers, adults, and pediatric care. The classes are free to anyone living in the western district of Carroll County. Classes start at 9 a.m. and vary in length. Participants must sign up ahead of time by calling ESFD.

Mike FitzPatrick of the Eureka Springs Rural first responders suggested advertising the classes to draw more participants. He said $720 would buy one-eighth-page ads every week for three months, and buying the ad would give WCCAD more control of the content.

Chair David Carlisle agreed they should try to get CPR skills to more people as a service to the community. Commissioner Sam Ward said they could try public service announcements in newspapers first and see what kind of response they get. Local radio also runs PSAs.

Commissioner Marie Lee moved they advertise the CPR classes by running PSAs for the next two months in local papers and check the results at the October meeting. Vote to approve was unanimous.

EMRs in action

FitzPatrick reported one of the calls his responders made during July was to assist with homebirth of a baby. Karen Finkeldei said the Grassy Knob responders had 17 calls in the past two months including a few lift assists, some fractures and a broken ankle, but not as many calls for tourists as usual.

Ed Thompson noted the Inspiration Point responders were working an accident scene when a fleeing motorcyclist heading east almost ran down one of his traffic controllers. He said State Police later caught up with the culprit. Holiday Island Fire Chief Bob Clave said his crews responded to 40 calls in June and 39 in July.

Samac announced he had adapted his reports to changes required by the new contract, and commissioners found the new format useful, although further modifications were requested. He recounted one call in which dispatch told ESFD the call was not an emergency because the victim requested the ambulance not use its siren and flashing lights. However, while en route, responders learned the incident was indeed a life and death emergency. Samac stated the person was maybe the most critical patient they had encountered in years. “Sometimes the information we get is not what we need,” he said. The ambulance did arrive in time, however, and the person was airlifted for further care.

Next meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m., at the Holiday Island Fire Station.