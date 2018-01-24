Alleged child rapist goes before judge

Michael Wayne Pannell, 44, was arraigned Monday in Carroll County court on charges of Rape, a Class Y felony, and two counts of sexual assault. Pannell was originally taken into custody in Miller County, Ark., and transported to the Carroll County Detention Facility in December.

Pannell is accused of molesting an underage girl over a period of four years, starting in Indiana and continuing in Arkansas, according to Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney Tony Rogers. An investigation by Indiana Child Protective Services led to accusations that Pannell sexually assaulted the girl on two occasions when he lived in Eureka Springs. Indiana authorities referred the case to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police.

No trial date has been set, Rogers said.

Pannell is being held in the Carroll County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.