Alleged car stealer caught

George Purifoy was booked into the Carroll County Detention Center on March 23 for multiple charges, including felony warrants obtained by Eureka Springs Police Department for two counts of vehicle theft, delivery of methamphetamine, and burglary. Purifoy, arrested in Little Rock, was the suspect in the November 2016 vehicle theft at Bubba’s BBQ and a subsequent vehicle theft on New Year’s Eve in Eureka Springs as he was fleeing officers attempting to detain him for existing warrants. Purifoy was arraigned and placed under a $250,000 bond.

