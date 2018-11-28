All you need is faith, trust and a little pixie dust

Anyone interested in a youth production of Peter Pan can come to an open audition on Dec. 7-8 at Elite Dance Studios in Berryville.

Melanie Naumann said she welcomes kids from age five to 16, with auditions beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, and at 12:30 p.m. on the following day. Performers can drop in at any time, and Melanie plans to walk them through some choreography. She’ll also have cold readings for those interested in speaking parts.

The production is based on a script from Kathryn Schultz Miller, with the Childrens’ ArtReach Theatre. The story follows the classic tale, but, “There’s a lot more dancing,” Melanie said. “We’ll take all the character scenes and add dance.” She plans a variety of dance themes during the production, including hip-hop, lyrical, and ballet.

Rehearsals will begin in mid-January, and the performance will come to the stage in April. Participants will be asked to pay a $10 script fee, but they will not have other costs. 210 Eureka Ave., Berryville, (479) 981-0850