All the best to Mrs. Maples

Editor,

On Saturday, at the Public Display of Affection in our Diversity Weekend events, a thank you to Cheryl Maples was read. Mrs. Maples was the attorney who fought for our civil rights as gay people. She is ailing at her home in Heber Springs.

We will send her a beautiful bouquet of roses and lilies to thank her and tell her she will never be forgotten for her service for justice. I thank the members of our gay community who donated for the flowers. We love Cheryl Maples and hold her in our hearts.

Trella Laughlin