Airport’s future is up, up and away

The Carroll County Airport Commission met last Friday, and most of the meeting revolved around future plans, including setting major projects for the next few years.

Consulting engineer Dan Clinton said this year’s grant cycle covered a new Master Plan for the airport. The following year should bring new runway lighting, and the airport can plan to rehabilitate the aprons in 2021. Thereafter, the airport can set new goals in accordance with the Master Plan currently under development.

Clinton said the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics has issued a grant for $39,000 to pay for a new card reader and wiring at the fueling station. The grant will include a canopy over the tank. Clinton explained that the state has extra incentive to subsidize the card reader, since taxes on the sales of aviation fuel provide money for the grants.

The Federal Aviation Administration now requires airports to retain a consultant through a five-year professional services contract. This arrangement means that airports can then pursue projects without having to hire an engineer each time. After a round of statewide advertising, Clinton’s company was the only bidder, and the airport will continue a long-standing relationship with him.

Clinton explained that the airport has upgraded lights within the past 10 years, and the wiring should last a long time. He recommended changing the runway edge lights to LEDs. The current lights have buried transformers, and any servicing would require digging them up, while LED lights would have concrete-encased cans for easier service. LED lights would cost much less to operate.

Lease fees likely to increase

Airport leases include a clause allowing a cost-of-living increase. After comparing the lease rates at the airport to other airports in the region, commissioners said they would remain competitive even after adding a five percent increase. That change will take effect with the new calendar year, and lease holders had already been notified of the possibility of the increase.

It’s not too early for spring plannings

Commissioners have looked at ways to replace some failing cars kept as loaners at the airport. With winter coming, they said they expect less demand for loaner cars, and have time to plan for spring. Commissioner Dave Teigen said he had searched online and found a number of vehicles available in the $3-5,000 range. The airport may also receive a donated car.

Airport Manager Michael Pfeifer asked to remain as manager, but will take a pay cut and concentrate on administrative duties. The remainder of his current salary will be used to hire someone to cut the grass. Pfeifer said the airport had taken bids for mowing earlier this year, but those bids came back too high. Instead of contracting for the mowing, the airport should save money by using its own equipment and fuel and hiring an employee.