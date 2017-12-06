Airport submits budget amid high praise

At the Dec. 1 Carroll County Airport Commission meeting, commissioners noted the frequency with which they see CCA loaner cars at restaurants and other businesses in Eureka Springs as one indicator of the positive impact of the airport on the county. Commissioner Sandy Martin said she would research available data to see if she could quantify the airport’s contribution to the local economy.

Martin said she recently submitted the 2018 CCA budget to Justice of the Peace Lamont Richie who chairs the Quorum Court budget committee. Martin took it as a positive Richie had no immediate questions or reservations. She remarked the budget was “about as lean as we can make it,” and expects to hear back soon about what the county will allocate to the airport for 2018.

Pilot Dale Mitchell pointed out CCA was mentioned in an article in Flying magazine by a pilot who took an adventurous journey from Austin to Oshkosh visiting small airports. “Can’t get much better coverage than that,” he said. Pilot Harper Goodwin, who hangars his plane at CCA, added he had received a recent Skywagon newsletter which was very complimentary of the hospitality and breakfast pilots experienced when they included CCA and Eureka Springs as part of their October weekend tour of northwest Arkansas.

Manager’s report

Manager Michael Pfeifer reported the taxiway resurfacing project will begin Thursday, Dec. 7, and should take five to 15 days, depending on weather.

He said the Oct. 21 fly-in netted $200 for CCA, and the Nov. 18 event netted $63, and the Berryville Chamber of Commerce held its 2018 planning meeting in the airport meeting space Nov. 10.

Pfeifer announced CCA is at 100 percent capacity on its leased hangars, and asked commissioners to increase month-to-month hangar leases across the board upon renewals. He recommended an increase of no more than five percent. Pilot Alex Thurocy said the Federal Aviation Administration insists airports increase hangar leases to keep up with the cost of living. Commissioners approved an increase of 3.33 percent, to which Goodwin commented, “That is more than fair.”

Airport business

Commissioner Morris Pate spoke with Berryville Mayor Tim McKinney and some Berryville volunteer firemen about establishing a fire sub-station at CCA or nearby. They liked the idea since there are at least five locations in the vicinity that store fuel, but no decision was made. Pate mentioned there might be funding for the project through grants.

Pfeifer announced the next fly-in would be Saturday, Dec. 16, with breakfast served between 8 – 11 a.m. First fly-in for 2018 will be Jan. 20, and Pfeifer is moving the event to the afternoon. The lunch theme will be “Eat some chili, get some gas.”

Next meeting will be Friday, Jan. 19, at 12 p.m.