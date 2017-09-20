Airport sees fuel price increase after Harvey

Carroll County Airport Manager Michael Pfeifer told commissioners at the Sept. 15 meeting that Hurricane Harvey’s impact on the Houston area has resulted in an increase of aviation fuel of 20 cents per gallon. The increase, however, seems to be temporary, and Pfeifer said he expects the price to fall.

Nevertheless, the increase presents a difficulty for CCA because the limited budget forces Pfeifer to split a full 8000-gallon load with another airport and his usual partners are waiting for the price to fall, but the supply at CCA is less than 1000 gallons. Pfeifer was due to host a fly-in Saturday, Sept. 16, and was concerned he must limit the amount of fuel he could sell.

Commissioners agreed to limit fuel purchases at the fly-in to 15 gallons except for emergency situations and to authorize Pfeifer to purchase another 4000 gallons if he can find a partner to share the load. Pfeifer speculated if the airport continues its financial progress, he will eventually be able to purchase full 8000-gallon loads, maybe as soon as next spring. He pointed out purchasing a full load lowers the price by twenty cents per gallon.

Availability of aviation gas matters because the rising popularity of the third Saturday fly-ins has boosted sales of av-gas and brought in extra revenue. Pfeifer reported July sales reached a new monthly high of 2297 gallons, August sales hit 2163 gallons, and sales in September had reached 963 gallons before mid-month.

Skywagon Club flying in

Pfeifer said that pilots in the Skywagon Club will be flying in during the first weekend in October. Pilot and airport supporter Harper Goodwin explained a Skywagon is a six-seat, single-engine light aircraft manufactured by Cessna, and owners have formed social connections in which they regularly fly to particular locations for get-togethers. He expects at least 27 planes to land at the Trigger Gap Recreational Aviation Foundation grass landing strip on a plateau near the Kings River on Friday, Oct. 6, then fly on to CCA. They will have breakfast at CCA on Saturday and maybe participate in a landing contest or other activities. Pfeifer said all the courtesy cars and available hangar spaces have already been reserved.

Engineer’s report

Consulting engineer Dan Clinton told commissioners they should take photographs of the fly-ins with a large contingent of planes such as the Skywagon event because a Federal Aviation Administration official was a bit sour on the need for a grant to expand the south apron, figuring a limited number of planes would need it. A large gathering would demonstrate to the FAA that CCA is only preparing for the future.

Clinton also said he sent to the FAA the five-year Capital Improvement Plan for 2019-2023. In 2018, he intends to update the Airport Master plan with significant changes to the airport layout plan with an eye on expansion. He included changing out runway lights with lights using new technology.

The most immediate project of resurfacing the taxiway has been delayed because of a holdup getting signatures from the county. The company that will do the work is already working in the vicinity, but now will have to find a time to do the work at CCA, and that might not happen until December.

Friends of CCA

Commissioner Morris Pate said he had taken the initiative to begin fundraising for a Friends of CCA campaign. He solicited support from businesses and individuals in Berryville and came away with $1120 so far. He used some of the funds to get CCA t-shirts made to sell at the airport. Pate expects CCA will make more than $2100 if the shirts sell for $15. The shirts should be available by early October.

He said the first batch of shirts will feature logos of the sponsors on the back, and as future sponsors come on board, they can be added to future shirt orders. He is hoping someone will take on the Friends of CCA project, turn it into an organized 501(c)(3) nonprofit and continually find ways to raise money.

Pfeifer reported Pate is also pursuing donation of a late model vehicle from local dealers to add to the courtesy car fleet.

Before you fly away

In response to Hurricane Harvey, Goodwin gathered sleeping bags, items for infants and other necessities and flew two supply runs to cities near Houston.

The annual meeting of the Arkansas Airport Operators Association will be Oct. 15-17 in Eureka Springs. All commissioners were encouraged to attend.

CCA netted $550 at the August fly-in. Twenty-seven planes purchased fuel.

Next meeting will be Friday, October 20, at 12 p.m., at CCA.