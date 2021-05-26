Airport scores flight simulator

Bad weather plagued the Third Saturday Fly-in dates in April and May, but acquisition of a new flight simulator gave commissioners something positive to talk about at the May 21 meeting of the Carroll County Airport Commission.

The REDBIRD Flight Simulator was delivered at the end of April. The equipment will allow students to fulfill part of their training requirements on the ground, at a lower cost. The airport will set fees low enough to encourage use of the simulator. A flight instructor suggested posting a schedule to allow users to reserve specific times.

In other business:

The new gate on the east side of the airport is almost complete, and commissioners discussed how to limit distribution of the key code. They plan to place a new sign to advise automobiles to drive around to the new gate instead of driving across the runway.

The airport continues to receive inquiries about hangar space, and the waiting list now stands at 36 prospective tenants.

A hangar tenant has moved a plane from his hangar to the ramp, to make room for another plane. Commissioners noted that the airport has a rate of $30 per month as a tie-down fee if a plane is to be kept on the ramp for any length of time.

Engineer Dan Clinton has previously discussed the importance of hiring a company to manage land acquisition. “They know how to do it by FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) rules,” he said. “They will tell you better how to acquire land.” Clinton said the cost of the service would be covered in grants received for property acquisition. With several commissioners absent for this meeting, he suggested postponing a decision until the June meeting.

The commission waived a $185 rental car fee for the Trigger Gap Recreational Airport Federation.

Commissioner Morris Pate raised the issue of fire protection at the airport. Few hangars have any sort of fire-suppression systems, and the airport currently depends on well water. Pate asked if the airport could have a fire-suppression vehicle on site, possibly a vehicle operated by the Berryville Volunteer Fire Department. Pate spoke of the increasingly expensive aircraft housed at the airport. He also mentioned that the airport’s water availability will increase if the airport connects to a new city water line.

Commissioners closed the meeting with a brief discussion of long-term finances. The airport has received funds from Coronavirus relief, as well as payments for long-term ground leases. With those surplus funds, commissioners spoke of setting aside money in case the county is forced to reduce its direct financial support.