Airport probes how to divvy up Covid relief money

The Carroll County Airport Commission met last week and prepared for the increased activity which comes with the season.

Commissioners planned for a fly-in the day after the meeting, although the weather seemed likely to scuttle the event. The fly-in last month was very successful, and more local people came out to watch planes taking off and landing. With more kids on hand, commissioners discussed buying and installing playground equipment near the terminal.

The high-end playground equipment seen at schools and city playgrounds can quickly get expensive. The airport will more likely use treated wood, with gravel instead of more costly shredded rubber underneath. Commissioner Sandy Martin suggested earmarking profits from fly-ins toward the playground project, especially in light of increased attendance by families. She also asked to place the item on the May agenda to give commissioners time to check on playground requirements and possible sponsors.

Discussion continued on how funds received under two different Covid grants can be allocated. Martin said recipients of grants under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act had broad discretion in spending those funds, while Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act grants are targeted more towards expenses directly dealing with Covid response.

For example, Martin said some airports have used CRRSA funds for expansion, since the increased space provides for social distancing when needed. “It’s for things that would allow you to operate better and increase capacity,” she said. Commissioners did not come to a decision regarding the funds, but they did discuss a screened enclosure adjacent to the terminal to provide additional casual space and serve for fly-ins and other events.

CARES funds can be spent on items already on the budget, and commissioners voted to spend the remaining $9,700 on fuel, part of a purchase of 8,500 gallons for $23,000. They compared prices in the area, and CCA’s prices are competitive, even with the 15 percent increase added at the pump. At last month’s meeting, commissioners asked whether fuel would deteriorate if it stayed too long in the tank. They found that the Federal Aviation Administration has no regulations on the life of fuel in a tank.

Commissioners had received $2,600 in donations toward acquisition of a simulator to allow people to qualify for instrument ratings. At last week’s meeting, they voted to spend the balance of the $11,000 cost to acquire the simulator. They considered a cheaper model, but the Redbird simulator comes with three monitors, to more fully replicate the cockpit experience.

In addition to helping pilots achieve their instrument qualification, the simulator may help generate funds for the airport. Commissioners compared the cost of simulator training in the region, to judge what rates to charge.

The commissioners expect to hear soon from someone wanting to obtain a ground lease to build a new hangar. The airport will receive $12,500 in advance for a hangar 50 ft. square. A special meeting may be called to approve the lease if it is returned before the next regular meeting.

Other expansion news

Two commissioners measured a site that would accommodate a hangar 60 ft. wide by 40 ft. deep that would require some fill and drainage, but with a long waiting list for hangar space, commissioners have looked at a variety of possible locations for new hangars.

Installation of the new gate on the east side of the airport has been delayed because of rock. It should be in place by the end of the month, and no automobile traffic will be permitted across the runway once the gate is completed.