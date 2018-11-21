Airport needs county to get out the checkbook

At its Nov. 16 meeting, the Carroll County Airport Commission discussed a stark reality when commissioner Sandy Martin said she and banker/commissioner Jason Tennant explained the airport’s imperiled financial situation at a quorum court budget committee meeting. Martin said she made it clear that unless the county returns to an allotment of $60,000 for 2019 instead of the $40,000 it budgeted for the airport the previous two years, the CCA general fund will be depleted by spring.

She told the budget committee that without the increase the county should begin planning for closing the airport, and challenged them to find another county airport run as efficiently. The commission has already increased the cost of aviation fuel and hangar leases.

Airport manager Michael Pfeifer added that if the airport closes, the Federal Aviation Administration “will have its hand out” for the $3 million in grant funds it has given CCA over the years, and the hangar lessees will want their investments back.

Tennant said Justice of the Peace Jack Deaton mentioned at the meeting that commissioners should look for someone to buy the airport, but Tennant pointed out the airport is county property and the commission’s duty is to manage operations in compliance with FAA standards, maintain the property and make sure the public is safe, but it certainly cannot sell the airport.

Martin added they have met all requirements set by the quorum court in the past four years. Air traffic has more than doubled since 2013 and the amount of fuel sales has almost doubled.

In her presentation to the committee, Martin stated, “CCA generates tax revenue for the county far exceeding the amount requested,” and growth in the county calls out for improvements to continue. She said commissioners have corrected all the identified problems, but the JPs simply do not agree the airport is important enough.

“They are starving us out,” commissioner Dave Teigen said.

“If they don’t accept the reality of it, we should seriously consider dissolving the commission,” Martin stated, mentioning that the county needs to develop an exit strategy. She questioned whether JPs wanted to grasp the seriousness of the dilemma CCA is in. She said one outcome would be the court again allots only $40,000 for the year but forgives a $15,000 loan which would mean the general fund account would be depleted by April, nothing gets fixed, and Pfeifer would not be able to buy more fuel.

Teigen suggested they get a letter prepared for the quorum court, and Martin said plainly she would resign if JPs did not increase the funding to $60,000 for three years, plus forgive the loan. She said Judge Sam Barr would have to appoint another commission and CCA would be closed for at least a month, all over an extra $20,000 annually for the airport.

Tennant said commissioners would know by the Dec. 21 meeting what actions they might take.

Engineer’s report

Consultant Dan Clinton told commissioners the project to upgrade the runway lighting will begin soon, and is funded by an FAA grant. He said Congress has appropriated money from which they will get a grant for resealing all the aprons, but the funds might not be released until late spring 2019.

Hangar proposal

Matt Truelove introduced a proposal in which his family, in conjunction with pilot Harper Goodwin, would build an 80×80-ft. hangar on the southwest part of the CCA property. Truelove’s concept also involved preparing the site by removing truckloads of dirt. The project would have to be approved by FAA and the county, and Truelove would need to provide a survey once a site is identified.

Next meeting will be Friday, Dec. 21, at noon.