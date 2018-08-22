Airport in negotiations with Air-Evac

At the August 17 meeting, Carroll County Airport commissioners continued planning for renovation of the 60×60-ft. wooden structure at the south end of the property. Consulting engineer Dan Clinton procured a $50,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics, and Manager Michael Pfeifer explained the progress he has made toward spending some of the funds to get a door made for the building.

Grant funds will be used not only for the approximately 51×15-foot doorway but also for new insulation, LED lighting and an electrical wiring upgrade. Pfeifer had announced in previous meetings he had a list of prospective lessees, and earlier in the week a representative of Air-Evac had spoken to him about housing a helicopter there or at least installing a permanent fuel tank in that vicinity.

There was a thorough discussion of door options for the building with pros and cons of installing a door track an inch or more high across the width of the opening, which an aircraft would have to be pushed over. Pilot Dale Mitchell described an alternative he had seen at another airport that he said was “impressive in its simplicity.”

Pfeifer said he would follow up on Mitchell’s advice but told the commission, “It all comes down to dollars.”

Discussion returned to the request by Air-Evac to install a fuel tank on the property. Pfeifer commented the conversation had only just begun, but the arrangement would call for a lease that would mean additional monthly revenue for CCA. Commissioner Dave Teigen commented he did not see any downside to an arrangement with Air-Evac, and moved to allow the negotiations to proceed. Commissioner Sandy Martin pointed out this kind of lease was different from hangar leases and might require county approval though she did not expect there would be a problem.

Pfeifer also mentioned the arrangement could extend to Air-Evac leasing the 60×60 hangar for the helicopter and even installing a small living space for pilots on duty. Teigen again liked the idea as long as the arrangement was spelled out in a lease.

Martin urged Pfeifer to pursue negotiating a lease with Air-Evac for installing the fuel tank and leasing the large hangar pending clarification with the county about the fuel tank and further negotiations to find out what the potential lessee wants.

Clinton mentioned there might be federal money through a 90-10 matching grant for installing a helipad near the 60×60 that would make the deal even better for a lessee with a helicopter. He said a helipad would be a great asset for CCA, and would report back with an estimate.