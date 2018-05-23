Airport hosts banner fly-in

Airport Manager Michael Pfeifer reported at the May 18 Carroll County Airport Commission meeting the April 27-28 fly-in was one of the best attended ever. More than 50 aircraft landed and many residents drove in for the outdoor equipment yard sale on the premises.

Pfeifer said the highlight of the day was a three pass touch-and-go of a T-33 “Shooting Star,” a subsonic jet trainer aircraft flown by Dr. John Schwartz of Grove, Okla. Local pilot Harper Goodwin donated his time and plane all day providing tours of the area for those who made a $15 donation to CCA. Volunteer Dave Sparks donated toward Goodwin’s fuel and also brought a half-dozen pies.

Other volunteers assisted with cooking and grilling, fueling aircraft and running errands. Grandma’s Beans and Cornbread of Eureka Springs provided food for Saturday, and Pfeifer said CCA cleared $593 from the event.

Goodwin commented the yard sale went okay with a strong turnout of buyers, but needed a few more vendors. Commissioner Morris Pate also heard the event could have used better signage, something commissioners can address next year. Pfeifer noted Goodwin donated full-page ads in Eureka Springs newspapers advertising the event.

Pfeifer mentioned CCA has no available hangars at the moment and nine pilots have signed up on a waiting list, which means CCA could fill up another eight-bay hangar. Engineer Dan Clinton advised commissioners to include more hangars on the Master Plan update.

Pfeifer also announced the steel manufacturer he had contacted declined the job of manufacturing and installing a steel doorframe for the 60×60 ft. hangar on the south part of the property. Therefore, he is now looking for someone to make and install the steel frame and someone to fabricate and install the door.

As a response to hangar tenants who do not pay rent on time, Pfeifer sent them letters which included a late fee schedule but also stated, “After 60 days’ delinquency in the payment of rent, the lease is terminated. A lien will be placed on all aircraft until all rental fees and assessed late fees are paid.” Pfeifer said there were only “a minimal number” of chronic late-payers.

He reported there were more than 300 landings at CCA during April, and 2331 gallons of fuel sold for $8245. Pfeifer said fuel prices are trending up, so commissioners voted to authorize him to purchase 4000 gallons of fuel before the price goes any higher. Commissioners also authorized him to set a price of fuel at 15-30 percent above cost. He said he would maintain a 15 percent increase during fly-ins but adjust a bit higher during the rest of the month. CCA would remain an airport to get cheaper fuel.

Engineer’s report

Clinton provided the 5-year Capital Improvement Plan with the Master Plan update as the first grant target on the list followed by runway edge lights in 2020 and rehabbing the south apron in 2021. Items for 2022-2023 were not identified yet. Clinton took bids for this year’s project, upgrading lights at the ends of the runway called Precision Approach Path Indicators and Runway End Identifier Lights.

Commissioners voted to authorize Clinton to start the grant process for updating the Master Plan, and he said he would write a grant to get federal funds to pay for an audit required because CCA got a federal grant.

Financial report

Commissioner Sandy Martin asked Pfeifer to prepare a detailed list of known expenses CCA will not be able to sustain as she prepares to appeal to the Quorum Court for a mid-year budget adjustment. Pfeifer mentioned right away some of the hangar roofs need refurbishing, and commissioner Dave Teigen said the transition from hangar to asphalt in front of several hangars is uneven and a problem, and the Quorum Court should know the county airport has these problems. Pfeifer will compile a list of unmet needs.

Next meeting will be Friday, June 15, at 12 p.m., at CCA.