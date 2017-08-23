Airport expansion dependent on FAA approval

Consulting engineer Dan Clinton of Grimes Engineering told the Carroll County Airport Commission July 18 that the Federal Aviation Administration had moved up the date for submitting 5-year Capital Improvement Plans to the end of September, so he presented their current CIP for 2017-2021 for discussion.

Clinton attached a letter from Paul Burns of the FAA Southwest Region office stating the proposed 2019 project “Expand South Apron” would be not approved for funding if he were to decide now because it would not serve anyone on the north side of the runway and would be considered “exclusive-use” or “near-exclusive use” pavement. Burns also mentioned the 2020 item “Acquire Land for Hangar Development” could be approved but it is not currently not on the FAA-approved map of the airport, so this would need to be addressed.

But Clinton offered a sensible response, saying there is federal grant money available – 90 percent federal and ten percent state – to pay for updating the Master Plan. They could add ramp expansions, runway extensions and land acquisitions to the Master Plan. Clinton said if the projects were on the approved Master Plan, “they can’t tell us we can’t do it.”

Commissioner Dave Teigen mentioned they once turned down an offer on the land between the airport and US 62, and he saw opportunities for CCA if they acquired it now. Clinton added there would be plenty of room for an airport-related business to move in and have its corporate planes next door.

Commissioner Morris Pate also suggested other adjacent properties around the airport they should consider, and opinions were aplenty around the table about which properties to acquire first. Clinton eventually said he would write a letter for chair Chase Tresler to send to Burns to get an update on the Master Plan, but he needed input from the commissioners on what to include.

Commissioners voted unanimously to authorize Clinton and Tresler to pursue funding for an update of the Master Plan.

Finance circumstance

Airport Manager Michael Pfeifer told commissioners their account for funds received from the county is “not in the red, but it’s pink.” CCA also has revenue from airport activities like hangar rentals. Bookkeeper Lanna Fletcher commented Pfeifer employs the most efficient use of utilities and resources she had seen since she has been associated with the airport. She said the county should put the manager’s position back on the county payroll.

Tresler said the county “flat out refused” to take on Pfeifer’s salary. Pate stated the quorum court looks for any reason not to fund CCA, and anticipated there could be another budget cut next year.

Pate admitted they had told the quorum court CCA would work toward being self-supporting, “but we’re not there yet.” He said echoes of past discontent still reverberated even though, as Pfeifer insisted, CCA has addressed past complaints and some Justices of the Peace are seeing the value of CCA.

Pfeifer pointed out projects at CCA paid for by grants have put $600,000 back into the local community because local contractors and labor were used. Tresler claimed the grant projects have added nearly a million dollars in improvements to CCA the county did not have to pay for.

And Pfeifer reiterated the airport and the commission have addressed the county’s previous concerns.

Commissioner Sandy Martin asserted they would work with JPs on funding at budget time, but the commission needs to get creative about generating more revenue. She moved they work together on sponsorship packages and work toward increasing county participation in the budget.

Her motion was approved, and she volunteered to start a list of sponsorship possibilities.

Manager’s report

Pfeifer stated because of assistance from JP Lamont Richie, the August 21 quorum court agenda would include a resolution for the taxiway grant. He also said the June 2017 record of 1870 gallons of gas sold in one month was eclipsed in July by sales of 2297 gallons. Complications with the card reader at the gas pump were resolved and the process simplified.

Final items

Mark Minton was approved to sit on the commission.

The CCA ad in Fly-Low magazine will be amended to mention hangars available.

Next meeting will be Friday, Sept. 15, at 12 p.m.