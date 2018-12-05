Airport benefits the county

Editor,

The Quorum Court budget committee recently heard an appeal from the Carroll County Airport Board and recommended increasing the annual budget to $50,000. The Airport board had requested a return to funding levels of two years ago, or $60,000.

County funding has gone from $80,000 to $60,000, and the last two years to $40,000. It simply cannot be done and the board has been telling the Court this for two years.

JP Jack Deaton complains that the airport has decreased their loan payments to the county for the last two years. Surely he can see a correlation. Documents and budgets have been submitted for years and clearly show this in black and white and red. These have all been disregarded, and now, when finally advised of the end game, JP Deaton claims they are being threatened. This sounds more like up front honesty to me instead of threats.

If closed, the county will need to refund leaseholder monies they have paid for long term leases. There are also grants the FAA has paid out; around $3,000,000, and they may very well want that back.

The suggestion that a flight instructor might come in and manage the airport and take over the day-to-day operation and expenses shows a profound lack of understanding of what actually goes on out there. Maybe we could get a driving school instructor to oversee and manage the county road system as well.

The QC also suggested raising hangar rents. This has been done and increases will continue. However, agreements have been signed and must be honored.

I have been closely associated with this airport since 2013. I have watched it go from a very secretive and poorly run operation to what it is today. We have an airport board of good people with a lot of integrity. We have a manager who is as hard working and dedicated as any in the state. They have been excellent stewards of county property.

If the QC allows this board to resign it will be a huge mistake. BTW, I attend most Airport board meetings and not once have I seen a QC member in attendance.

The airport is probably the second most valuable asset the county owns after their roads. Here resides millions of dollars in infrastructure, which due to grants have cost the county very little. An abandoned airport at this location with acres of deteriorating use-specific buildings and asphalt is a pretty worthless piece of property.

A vibrant airport brings emergency evacuation capabilities, community participation, excitement, tourists, tax dollars and one would think, county pride. If this court allows this airport to close it will be the laughing stock of the state.

For what this airport could become with only a modicum of support you may want to take note of other progressive airfields in the area.

Harper Goodwin