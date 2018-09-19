Aiming down range

The 63rd annual Saunder’s Memorial Shoot will be held Sept. 27 – 30 at the Luther Owen’s Muzzle Loading Range and park in Berryville. Firing will begin Thursday at noon – 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday from 8 – 10 a.m. Prizes and certificates will be awarded for all matches and aggregates.

A raffle will be held for a Thompson Center 50 caliber rifle and a silent auction with artwork, carving knife set, books, housewares, and camp equipment. There is a $5 registration fee and a $20 camping fee.

The event is sponsored by Luther’s Long Hunters Club. The range is located just northwest of the town square in Berryville. For more information contact Zoe Caywood at zcaywood@gmail.com