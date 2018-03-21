Agri-tourism and inspiration tantalize CAPC

Executive Director Mike Maloney presented a draft of his “Vision: 2018 and Beyond” at the March 14 City Advertising and Promotion Commission meeting. He referred to the recent Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism where Gov. Asa Hutchinson stated tourism was second only to agriculture in the state’s economy. In fact, Maloney said, “A new growth industry has been created for Agri-Tourism which engages both elements in creating new opportunities for global marketing.”

He said this new concept applies locally with farm to table products, the farmers’ markets, and awareness of a healthy lifestyle.

Maloney said another outcome of the conference was the idea to slightly change the CAPC mission statement. Although the mission of “To bring people to Eureka” still applies, he suggested instead, “To inspire people to come to Eureka Springs.” He said inspiration causes excitement and drives folks to do things. Therefore, if the CAPC can inspire visitors to come to town and have a unique, memorable time, they will return.

Maloney said the new series of Eureka Springs videos being produced by Edward Robison include inspiration, and reviews of the first video have been very positive. He said the inspiration theme would continue into upcoming graphics and billboard presentations.

Maloney’s draft explains who the CAPC intends to reach and how. He mentioned the changing nature of social media and the importance of remaining relevant and fresh to viewers while listing promotion of art, culinary, lodging, outdoors, entertainment and other components that make Eureka Springs unique.

Quick introduction of the Vision and Beyond prompted discussion of tourism, and Maloney said visitation is not increasing but dollars are holding steady. He mentioned the national economy seems to be doing well but no one yet knows how much recently imposed tariffs will affect businesses or tourism.

Commissioner Terry McClung noticed, “The key is the dollars are there but there are fewer people. We’re not bringing in the people. We’re missing the mark.” McClung did acknowledge he’s seeing more families in town, and the Great Passion Play and outdoor activities are gaining momentum.

Commissioner Dustin Duling insisted they keep striving to attract midweek visitors and continue conscientious scheduling of events to prevent conflicts and maximize potential.

Commissioner Carol Wright pointed out there will be more cyclists coming to the area, but the CAPC must find ways to get them downtown. Duling agreed the CAPC must get connected with the cycling phenomenon hitting the corridor, but cyclists need to know Eureka Springs is “cool.” McClung added Eureka Springs will sell itself to new visitors, but the CAPC must help to get them here.

Maloney said there had been a two-hour get together among several local entities earlier that afternoon about the Fat Tire Festival. Because Fat Tire has moved beyond just being a bike race and has become an event with a variety of activities, the city must take advantage of the opportunity.

Events Coordinator Andy Green pointed out that Phat Tire Bike Shops started in Fayetteville and Rogers, and were instrumental in developing the cycling craze in that area. They are looking for assistance for the Festival from Eureka Springs because of its success and expansion of activities. Green said Bentonville responded to a similar need there, and the load at Lake Leatherwood City Park has become more than the original sponsors expected.

Maloney said there will a festival meeting Monday to pin down what is needed and how key players – CAPC, Parks, Main Street – could help. Fat Tire is expecting 350 participants for three nights. He said it should be a great opportunity for lodging, restaurants and retail.

Maloney also mentioned another long distance bike ride will be traveling through Eureka Springs, so the town is definitely making a name for itself in the cycling world. Commissioner Bobbie Foster observed cycling could be the biggest thing to the town in years, and it could turn Eureka Springs into a year-round destination.

Marketing requests

Commissioners approved these marketing support requests:

$1000 for Nuits Rosé on Mother’s Day

$350 for the Kite Fest at Turpentine Wildlife Refuge

$1000 for the Fourth of July Stroll sponsored by the Historical Museum

$1000 for Voices of the Silent City

Commissioners denied the request for support for a sign at the Historical Museum.

Other business

Maloney said City Economic Development Coordinator Glenna Booth wrote a grant for $84,433 for funds to make repairs on the Auditorium. The match for the city would be $28,145. McClung moved for the CAPC to cover half of the match, and commissioners unanimously approved the motion.

The Basin Park Music Series will kick off Saturday, April 21, with Luke Winslow, a multi-instrumentalist with influences from New Orleans jazz and blues to Béla Bartók. On Saturday, May 19, Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys will perform. Byrd is a renowned flat-pick guitarist casually classified in the folk-rock/country singer-songwriter genre.

Next workshop will be Wednesday, March 28, at 4 p.m., and the next meeting will be Wednesday, April 11, at 6 p.m.