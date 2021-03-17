Affordable housing, sidewalks and paths get Planning’s attention

With no new business on the agenda, the Planning Commission returned last week to a discussion on restricting new tourist lodging in R-2 zones.

Commissioner Fergie Stewart set the tone by observing that more houses have been turned into tourist lodging, and new apartments are not being built. “Where are the service people going to live?” he asked. “Is this the future of our town to turn into a non-resident town?”

Commissioner Tom Buford said the cost of construction makes new apartments unfeasible, but Stewart said he would still emphasize protection for R-2 communities.

Commissioners considered a public hearing on the subject, although they acknowledged that such a meeting would ordinarily bring out more opponents than supporters. Current Covid restrictions would also affect the turnout. They decided to hold a public hearing, but left the date “in the near future,” depending on the success of vaccinations.

The commission has worked on an update to the city’s Master Plan, and the updated report will now go to city council. Commission Chair Ann Tandy-Sallee said City Historic Preservation Officer Glenna Booth did “an outstanding job” in compiling the work of various commissioners.

Commissioner Bob Thomas, a recent addition to the commission, said he would prefer to hold a workshop on the document, but would defer to the others if they considered the plan complete. Tandy-Sallee said, “We’re not doing a new master plan, we’re just giving a review of what’s been done.” She also noted that a new master plan would be expensive.

Thomas said state and city codes call for the city to have a master plan in place. He quoted from a consultant who cautioned against discarding an existing master plan in favor of “boilerplate,” but also said a 25-year-old master plan would not meet current needs.

Thomas also questioned the commission’s procedures. He said commissions are allowed to operate under a relaxed version of Robert’s Rules of Order, but any modifications must be in writing, and commissioners have to vote on them. He said a written document would help the public understand the commission’s methods.

Stewart volunteered to represent the commission on a committee to look at sidewalks and bike paths. During that discussion, Buford said, “We need sidewalks downtown more than on Pivot Rock or East Mountain.” He also suggested the tiny front yards on E. Mountain would cause problems for any sidewalk plan.

The commission still has two vacancies. Thomas asked why the commission only meets once a month, and the others explained they made that change in hopes of attracting commissioners to fill vacancies. Thomas said the commission should schedule two meetings a month and cancel one if they have no business. He said that if commissioners have to set an extra meeting, they can only discuss one issue, but they can easily cancel an unnecessary meeting.