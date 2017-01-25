ADA compliant restrooms coming to Leatherwood

By Nicky Boyette – Parks Director Justin Huss told the Parks Commission at its Jan. 17 meeting something must be done at Lake Leatherwood City Park to create bathrooms accessible to those who use wheelchairs. He pointed out the new playground meets accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, as do some cabins. But to get to a bathroom with running water, a handicapped person must negotiate steps.

He said one person called the situation “dehumanizing,” and Huss contended the unacceptable situation is “a stain our reputation.” He proposed converting the old mostly unused office building next to the existing bathhouse into an accessible facility with showers and bathrooms before the season starts. He penciled the project at about $35,000, and claimed Parks has the money available.

He noted part of the expense would be for rewiring and new fixtures, and he intends to take the bathhouse offline because, for one reason, he found a scary electrical scene inside the breaker box.

Commissioner Jay Fitzsimmons asked Huss for a monthly accounting of the expenses and revenue at LLCP, and moved to approve Huss’s plan up to $35,000.

Chair Bill Featherstone commented this facility improvement would help voters see Parks is using funds from the LLCP tax wisely. Vote to approve the motion was unanimous.

Using money wisely

Featherstone told the commission there was about $2000 left in their Christmas fund, which is to be used for repairing, installing and storing the city’s Christmas decorations. He said festooning the city for next Christmas would be a bigger challenge than this year unless Parks gets more Christmas money. He told television viewers if they wanted a bigger Christmas, make opinions known to city council. He also thanked the staff of Public Works for their assistance this year.

He added that Parks would set up a specific line item for donations, which will be spent only on repair and replacement of decorations and not on the labor needed to put up and take down the items. Also, Parks needs help with the labor.

Featherstone noted that the deficit of expenses over revenue at LLCP in 2007 was $74,000, but in 2016 the amount was reduced by 17.57 percent to $57,000. Also the difference between 2015 and 2016 was the greatest reduction during that period. “The number will get smaller if we can continue what we are doing,” he said. As a consequence of this trend and the improvements at LLCP, Huss budgeted a hefty increase in revenue in his 2017 budget.

He also identified items Parks could hold off on if necessary. Fitzsimmons, who was an accountant, noted Huss had added $31,000 to reserves and had timed his expenses with the cash flow. “Very good fiscal management,” Fitzsimmons stated.

Commissioners were concerned about the sunset of the one-eighth cent LLCP tax this year. September is the last month Parks will receive funding from the tax, and Fitzsimmons said they would be stymied on capital expenses without the tax. Huss said he was eager to demonstrate to the public what Parks has done with the funds, and was researching what Parks must do to put the tax on the ballot again.

Commissioners approved the proposed budget.

Director’s report

Huss told commissioners he is working with an information technology contractor to set up cameras at several locations “to boost public safety and protect our resources.”

Work on cabins and campsites at LLCP continues.

Mowing contractors continue cleaning fence lines and removing leaves at Harmon Park. The goal, Huss said, is “crisp edges and clean corners.”

He has scheduled workdays near Black Bass Lake with the CC Riders to repair a bridge, correct drainage issues and build trails.

The playground at LLCP is installed and in use.

The online reservation system is being tweaked to get ready for a busy season.

He intends to make the March 4 “Pre-Season Party” at LLCP an opportunity to show locals what Parks has been doing and the impact the improvements will have.

Parks will convene with city council on Monday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m., in the third floor court room for a joint workshop on land vacating procedures.

Next workshop will be Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m., at Harmon Park. Next regular meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m.