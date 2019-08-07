To my Members of Congress,

Yet more deaths that were inspired by the Republican Party’s partnership with racism, bigotry and white supremacy, in the only modern western democracy where this would be possible. I know that you will not author, sponsor or even suggest any meaningful gun ownership legislation. My wife and I call on you to at least take out statewide TV, radio and print ads to clearly express to the hate based supporters that you refuse to accept their contributions, their support or even their votes. We will do our part by working to ensure that Congress and the White House is occupied with people of integrity, intelligence and compassion. Now, you do your job.

Mark Eastburn