Absentee voting procedures

Absentee ballots can only be dropped at Berryville Courthouse. Each ballot must be accompanied by that person, with a photo ID. In-person drops must be done by 4:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2. You cannot turn in your ballot and your spouses, each voter must be present and have their photo ID.

Do not take ballots to ES Courthouse as staff there have not been trained and it puts ballots outside of the County Clerk’s immediate possession.

Absentee ballots sent by mail must arrive at Berryville Courthouse, Clerk’s Office, by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. The office closes at 4:30 but the Clerk will check with the post office for additional ballots.

Ballots can be put in blue postal boxes outside post offices in Eureka Springs, Holiday Island, Berryville and Green Forest. They are required to have $1.20 postage.