Absentee voting procedures

Absentee ballots can only be dropped at Berryville Courthouse. Each ballot must be accompanied by that person, with a photo ID. In-person drops must be done by 4:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2. You cannot turn in your ballot and your spouses, each voter must be present and have their photo ID.
- Do not take ballots to ES Courthouse as staff there have not been trained and it puts ballots outside of the County Clerk’s immediate possession.
- Absentee ballots sent by mail must arrive at Berryville Courthouse, Clerk’s Office, by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. The office closes at 4:30 but the Clerk will check with the post office for additional ballots.
- Ballots can be put in blue postal boxes outside post offices in Eureka Springs, Holiday Island, Berryville and Green Forest. They are required to have $1.20 postage.
- Absentee votes may not be taken to a vote center to drop off, as they cannot go through the counter or be processed there.