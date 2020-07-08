ABC visits non-compliant restaurants

The increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Arkansas has also brought into question reopening of businesses such as bars and restaurants at the beginning of June. Restaurants and bars are under guidelines to promote social distancing, reduce occupancy, and require masks be worn by employees and customers before they receive food or drink. There are reports that not all businesses are complying.

The Independent has been contacted by residents concerned that at least two restaurants in Eureka Springs have not been requiring employees to wear masks. One of those restaurants was visited by a state Alcoholic Beverage Control agent last week.

“ABC is not checking on the establishment’s health-related actions in order to issue ABC violations,” spokesman Scott Hardin said. “As agents are in these locations on a daily basis, it allows them to remind business owners of the guidelines while reporting any potential violations to the ADH.

“Understanding ADH has quite a workload due to Covid-19, our agents can support the department by providing feedback from our permitted restaurants and bars around the state. The goal is to educate bars and restaurants while communicating the results of compliance checks to Department of Health.”

Hardin said as complaints are received regarding specific properties, these take priority over any normally scheduled compliance checks. Agents visit establishments that have been the source of complaints, and the situations are normally resolved via education and an explanation of the health guidelines.

Complaints are received by ABC on a daily basis, normally via phone calls. Callers remain anonymous. Hardin said if there are locations in Eureka Springs or anywhere in the state that continue to disregard the guidelines, action will be taken.

“Unannounced follow-up visits confirm compliance,” Hardin said. “If a restaurant or bar continued to disregard the instruction, we would certainly send this information to the Department of Health so they can take appropriate action. If a restaurant disregards the health guidelines and fails to make corrections as needed, it may be closed by the ADH. This has already been the case in central Arkansas.”

This week the ADH shut down Brewski’s Pub & Grub in Little Rock after three employees tested positive for Covid-19 and the pub was judged to be substantially out of compliance with ADH directives regarding capacity and mask wearing. Agents from ABC visited the business on July 3 and reported overcrowding and masks not being used.