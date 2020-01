St. James Episcopal Church will hold their chili and cornbread cook-off fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the church. Cost is $5 per person to sample all contest entries and vote for your favorite.

If you wish to put your chili and/or cornbread recipe to the test you can bring your completed dish to the undercroft by 2 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee and a cash prize for winners.