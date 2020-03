American Legion Post 9 on Hwy. 23N, will hold a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Saturday, March 14. Food, music, games and fellowship are on the menu with corned beef and cabbage dinner. Social hour is 5 – 6 p.m. with dinner served after.

All veterans and their families are invited. Cost is $5 per person. Call (479) 244-6474 for more information.