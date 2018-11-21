5 the magic number for Planning

Four of the five Planning commissioners met for the Nov. 13 meeting, and Tom Buford noted that he did not remember when the commission had the full complement of seven commissioners. He said Mayor Butch Berry mentions the vacancies on city commissions at every city council meeting, and Planning always seems to have one or two seats vacant.

Buford wondered if sitting on Planning appeared to be too much work and therefore locals were reticent to apply. He pointed out a council in the past had changed the number of seats on the commission from five to seven, but since then there have been times when alderman Mickey Schneider sat on Planning temporarily just so there would be a quorum for conducting business. Therefore, Buford suggested Planning recommend to council the commission be returned to only five members.

Commissioners voted 4-0 in favor of Buford’s suggestion.

Variance granted for metal building

John Perkins represented Henry Hollis-Eifling’s application to construct a metal storage building for maintenance equipment at 31 Valley View. Perkins said the storage building would sit among mobile homes. After a series of questions about the exact location of where the building would be built, commissioners voted to approve the application.

Other items

Commissioners approved an expansion of 140 Huntsville Rd., which is Eureka Electrical and Plumbing Supply. Rick Corbin represented the application, and said the business needs more space for displaying showers and sinks, for example, so customers do not have to rely on pictures on a computer or a page to see what they are purchasing.

Chair Ann Sallee announced she had received a list of questions from other commissioners in preparation for a two-hour workshop with City Planner John von Tungeln of the Municipal League on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. Sallee will pass the list on to city hall for forwarding to von Tungeln.

Sallee suggested since they have only one other meeting this year and not all commissioners were present that they table items on their Unfinished Business agenda until 2019. Other commissioners voted yes to that.

Next meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m., at the Auditorium, and it will be preceded at 4 p.m. by the workshop with von Tungeln.