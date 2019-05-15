4th of July fireworks on the 6th

City Council unanimously approved proposed Ord. 2279 on May 13, allowing for fireworks and theatrical pyrotechnics within city limits, but only by a city employee as part of their official duties or when hired by the city on behalf of the city.

Mayor Butch Berry said with this approval the city will hold a fireworks display from Marble Flats located between Magnetic and Mill Hollow on Saturday, July 6. Council approved the first and second reading in the same night, and has one final reading before it becomes official.