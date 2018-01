Editor,

The recent 38-minute alert in Hawaii brought forth valid panic.

We have natural laws, God’s laws, Biblical hints and clues, yet 97 percent of the human race ignores them.

The island alarm was false. But, the Babel Tower and flood examples are an indication that God gets irked on occasion. My guess is that we have crossed the line with abortion and the laundry list made legal that defies common sense.

Richard B. Waxenfelter

Berryville