25 Norris rejected by commission

Chair Michael Merry said at Monday’s hospital commission meeting that Mayor Butch Berry spoke with him about the city-owned property at 25 Norris right across the street from ESH. Berry had wondered if the commission would want to buy it for its appraised value of $114,000 as a clinic for physicians working at ESH. Merry said his first thought was the commission did not want to get into the real estate business.

Commissioner Barbara Dicks said Allegiance had approached Berry to purchase it as a place for visiting doctors. She also mentioned the place needed some maintenanc and wondered what benefit it would bring to the commission. Merry pointed out being right across from ESH it would present some options, possibly for visiting doctors.

Commissioner John House said 25 Norris was not a solution for the commission, and he did not want to give the city any of their money for it.

CEO Vicki Andert mentioned there had been talks between Berry and ESH, but nothing came of them. She said ESH was interested in putting a physician there.

Merry asserted the property with its maintenance issues would be more than the commission wanted now. House said he would be interested in it if the city just gave the property to the commission, which would mean making it part of the hospital. At that point, the commission might take on fixing it up. Commissioner Christopher Baranyk did remind the commission of the difficulties parking near the site and the building would not be ready without some rehabilitation.

House pointed out the commission was not obligated to take any action, and that is what it did.