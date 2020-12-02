Clean electricity is the road to the future

2030 will be here in 10 years and our quality of life depends on what we do now. Subsidizing coal as a “clean fuel,” pretending methane is better than coal, and burning U.S. forests for use as fuel in the U.K. and other countries as “carbon–neutral,” is taking us in the wrong direction.

We are running out of time and we don’t have time to build unsafe dams, wait for geothermal power, or hope atmospheric carbon emissions will be removed and stored safely. We have one last hope and can’t afford to fail. We need to use the best solutions we have and decide based on facts and science, not emotions.

Clean air, for example, justifies banning combustion and using instead clean nuclear power, according to Meredith Angwin, an expert chemist who hates nitrogen oxides. She says in her book, Campaigning for Clean Air: Strategies for Pro-Nuclear Advocacy, “the nitrogen in the air combines with the oxygen in the air, in a very hot flame. The air is always there, and at high temperature, the air burns itself.”

This explains the first and last ultra-supercritical advanced clean coal SWEPCO Turk plant, operating at elevated steam temperature and pressure… creating nitrogen oxides, ignoring chemistry.

The transportation and electric sectors account for 55 percent of the total greenhouse gas U.S. emissions. To stop transportation GHG emissions, we need to replace internal combustion engines with electric vehicles (EVs) powered by clean energy. This is a major political and economic challenge. Sixty-six percent of the electricity in the U.S comes from fossil fuels.

How much clean electricity do we need?

We need clean electricity to power homes and businesses and charge the EVs on the road. Extreme weather events in the next 10 years will increase in severity and frequency, with higher demands for cooling and heating. The demand for clean electricity will double while we shut down safe nuclear power plants without plans to upgrade plants to extend their life.

Can solar and wind alone replace fossil fuels?

No, wind and solar farms provide variable bulk generation. The UK National Grid has proved the value of solar and wind is to reduce the cost of clean electricity when there is a demand for variable power. The UK pays wind farms to stop feeding electricity and asks customers to charge their batteries. Adding nuclear will provide resilient power.

Replacing the grid

The grid is the name given to several interconnections with public and privately-owned transmission lines and thousands of substations. The grid grew with captive ratepayers and promises to “keep the lights on today and in the future” with coal and gas-fired power plants. The grid was not designed for extreme weather events. Making it larger increases the cost and complexity – substations are the weakest link.

Living off-grid with solar energy and storage is the best solution. Microgrids owned by business and communities, designed to disconnect from the grid, provide resilient solutions. However, these are not options for everyone. Some have to use the grid.

Pacific Gas & Electric and the California Independent System Operator made high investments in solar and wind farms trying to reduce carbon emissions. PG&E provides high-cost unreliable service, with power blackouts for days when demand increases. To avoid blackouts, California communities are building microgrids.

Replacing the grid with distributed microgrids is a resilient architecture, with small modular nuclear reactors for dependable electricity.

The road to 2030

Michael J. Fox is the ultimate optimist, a brilliant actor and writer, and an activist for Parkinson’s disease. In his latest book, No Time Like the Future, he talks about working at remote locations feeling isolated and sad. In Thailand he was rescued by a puppy he found on a beach, who he named Sanuk. Fox could not bring Sanuk to the U.S., but three years later, someone mentioned traveling to Thailand and staying in the same hotel. Sanuk had grown and looked happy to mingle with the guests who knew him as Michael J. Fox!

Keep your eyes wide open and protect your future.

Dr. Luis Contreras