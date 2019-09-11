1928 Aud coming into 2019 compliance

ADA updates to the Auditorium are on course with the city administration. At the Sept. 9 city council meeting, Mayor Butch Berry provided technical drawings of the bid proposal to be completed by mid-October, saying that after bids are in council will know exactly how much money improvements would cost.

Plans indicate an enlarged ADA entrance and an ADA approved restroom.

Council still plans on selling the property on Norris Street near the hospital to help pay for Aud improvements, despite denying the first bid purchase request last month.