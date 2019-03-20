$10 million initiative proposed to further tourism

Commissioners fine tuning ED application

Dressed in St. Patrick’s Day green, Chamber of Commerce Interim Director Damon Henke reminded City Advertising & Promotion commissioners on March13 of upcoming local events including the Eureka Springs Tourism Trade Show on April 23 at the Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center. Public comment also came from Eureka Blue Business Development & Consulting founder Mike Seals, who spoke about improving the tourism industry in town by broadening evening activities and providing downtown parking.

As a remedy for what he said are the two most significant downfalls for Eureka tourism, Seals said, “I believe that the time is right for a fundraising initiative to raise in excess of ten million dollars to revitalize the Aud [Auditorium] and build a historic parking facility to support it.”

Seals said he has spoken to Mayor Butch Berry and CAPC Executive Director Mike Maloney about his proposal that would include sponsors, underwriters, and grants that would support “restoring the Aud as a state-of-the-art performing arts center in the most important tourist town in Arkansas.” Seals said he would like to see a community workshop organized to discuss this further and the opportunity to be a part of this initiative.

Adjusting the timing belt

Commissioners discussed the Executive Director position and Chair Carol Wright said the job description is almost ready. Wright stated there will be two workshops coming up, March 27 and April 24, where advertising agencies such as CJRW will be present to offer marketing services and take questions from the CAPC and stakeholders.

Commissioner James DeVito stated he would like the final two potential candidates for the position to be available for a public forum to take questions from the CAPC and the public, “because it is a P.R. job and if they can’t translate to the community-at-large then maybe we ought to rethink their position.” Management of staff, the advertising budget, an advertising agency and public relations are all elements the CAPC will be looking for in the new hire.

Commissioners appointed Finance Director Rick Bright to serve as interim director if compensation can be arranged. Bright said he has performed these duties before and would be willing to serve on a short-term basis.

The next regular CAPC meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10.