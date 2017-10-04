Whose voices speak from the ‘Silent City?’

Back (from the beyond) for the 9th Annual “Voices from Eureka’s Silent City” living history tour in the City Cemetery will be Robert Ripley, of “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not” fame; Basin Park Hotel proprietor, Joe Parkhill; Times-Echo reporter, Annie House; wife of an early stonemason, Chryesis Sanford; St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church parishioner, Katie Morgan; wife of the founder of the Great Passion Play, Elna Smith; dinosaur enthusiast, Ola Farwell; businessman, Robert Mullins and “Doctor” Norman Baker.

The long departed will be arriving in present time for the first performances Thursday, Oct. 19. Tours begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue every 20 minutes until the last at 8:30 on Thursday, as well as Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 20, 21 and Oct. 27, 28.

The guided tour performances feature live actors in period costumes portraying some early citizens of Eureka Springs who were either famous or downright fascinating. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and under, and are available at the Chamber of Commerce, all Cornerstone Bank locations, the Historical Museum at 95 South Main Street (479) 253-9417, and onsite at the Victoria Inn parking lot.

There is no parking at the cemetery, but plenty of free parking at the former Victoria Inn parking lot (4028 E. Van Buren) with free shuttle service to the nearby cemetery.

This major fund-raising event for the Eureka Springs Historical Museum is sponsored by Cornerstone Bank, Local Flavor Cafe and the Aquarius Taqueria. For more, visit www.eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org.