Walk and talk Main Street

Join the Main Street Arkansas Team: Architect; Mason Toms, Small Business Consultant; Mark Miller, and Interior Designer; Susan Shaddox to brainstorm what is possible for 36 N. Main on Thursday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m. Gather for an hour to work directly with the property owner, Suzie Allen, and share ideas of what 36 N. Main could become.

The Main St. Arkansas team will be lending their expertise on getting the property leased, trends they are seeing across the state and how to attract the right tenant.

After the meeting walk up Main Street with Main Street Arkansas to discuss other properties that are for lease and for sale. Join for dinner afterwards at Aquarius Taqueria to continue the conversation.