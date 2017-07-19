Type O Negative blood in short supply

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a blood drive on Wednesday, July 26 from 1 – 6 p.m. at Inn of the Ozarks, Hwy. 62 West. Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities.

To be eligible to give blood you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information visit www.cbco.org or call toll-free (800) 280-5337.