Toast of the town

Friends and admirers of preservationists Elise and Marty Roenigk are invited to a 20th anniversary luncheon celebrating and remembering the couple who gave Eureka Springs a big boost when they bought the 1905 Basin Park Hotel and 1886 Crescent Hotel in 1997. Elise and Marty presided over the preservation and made the hotels into shining examples of what care, thought and commitment can accomplish.

Please feel welcome to personally thank Elise at the luncheon and remembrance program on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the Barefoot Ballroom of the Basin Park Hotel downtown, starting at 11 a.m. Complimentary tickets are available online, ReserveEureka.com/attractions/RoenigkAnniversary. Tickets need to be obtained 24 hours in advance, and bring your own remembrance to share.