This is hot

Holiday Island will host the 3rd annual Arkansas State Chili Cook-off on Saturday, April 21 with tasting from noon – 4 p.m. at the Holiday Island Golf Course. The cook-off is an International Chili Society sanctioned event. The winner in the Red Chili division will receive $1,000 and advance to the World Championship in St. Louis this fall with a grand prize of $25,000.

This year there will be four divisions: Red Chili, Green Chili, Salsa, and People’s Choice. The event benefits The Good Shepherd Humane Society. The competition is open to everyone. Contact Steve Falkowski at (845) 235-3073 or chiliskf@gmail.com in you are interested in competing.