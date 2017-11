A community dinner will be held on Thanksgiving Day at the ECHO Clinic dining room located at E. Van Buren and Rockhouse Road between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The event is open to the public at no charge. Call (479) 981-2379 if you would like to volunteer to assist with the dinner. The dinner is sponsored by Flint Street Fellowship.

