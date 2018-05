The Carnegie Library will host a Teddy Bear Picnic part on the front porch of the library on Saturday, May 5 from 3 – 4 p.m. The program is primarily for pre-schoolers, but all young children and their families are invited to bring their teddy bears for stories, songs, snacks, games, and crafts.

Local pre-school students who have just completed the Raising a Reader red bag program will receive their very own blue bag to keep at the end of the program. For more information call (479) 253-8754.