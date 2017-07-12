Support for Nonprofits available

Nonprofits of Carroll County can now apply online for Giving Tree Grants through the Carroll County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

Nonprofits can visit www.arcf.org/givingtree to view grant submission guidelines and begin the application process. Any IRS 501c3 public charity, public school, government agency, or hospital in Carroll County is eligible to apply. A grant making committee made of local Carroll County Community Foundation Board members and local community leaders will review applications. Applications must be submitted online by August 15.

Funding for the Giving Tree program comes from hundreds of Carroll County donors who support the Community Foundation. Tax-deductible donations to the Carroll County Community Foundation Giving Tree Endowment may be made online at www.arcf.org/give.